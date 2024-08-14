How To Unlock the JAK Protean in MW3 & Warzone

The newest Aftermarket Part in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is the JAK Protean. This attachment for the RAAL MG increases its fire rate but reduces its mobility. Here’s how to unlock the JAK Protean in MW3.

How To Get the JAK Protean in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Protean is the reward for completing the week four Weekly Challenges in MW3 and Warzone. If you go to your challenges tab from the main lobby screen in either game mode, you can click on Weekly Challenges and see all of the week four challenges.

As always, there are seven challenges each across the three categories of multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale. This means there are 21 challenges in total that you can complete in week four. To unlock the JAK Protean, you need to complete five of these 21 challenges. It doesn’t matter what five you complete, as long as you finish five from week four specifically. You can do a couple of challenges across each category or do all five in a single category; it doesn’t matter.

Once you complete five challenges, you’ll be able to equip the JAK Protean on the RAAL MG in MW3 and Warzone. Completing five challenges in week four also rewards you with two Battle Pass Tokens for the Season 4 Battle Pass and gets you one step closer to unlocking the Chainbreaker camo.

What Is the JAK Protean in MW3?

The JAK Protean is described by Activision as a “highly adaptable prototype weapon with a telescoping barrel that can be toggled between full-auto and semi-auto fire, offering suppressive fire and precision in the same weapon.” It’s only usable with the RAAL MG and converts the RAAL’s ammunition into sniper ammo, so keep that in mind if you use this kit in Warzone.

So far, the JAK Protean doesn’t seem to be as overpowered as something like the JAK Cataclysm, but that could change. You can also check out last week’s Aftermarket Part, the JAK Slash, in our previous guide.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

