What are Underbarrel Lethal Attachments in MW3?

Some challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 can be completed with ease while others take more time and effort. One of the week three challenges in MW3 requires players to get kills with Underbarrel Lethal attachments, which sounds more confusing than it really is.

Recommended Videos

All Underbarrel Lethal Attachments in MW3

The weekly challenge for Underbarrel Lethal attachment kills. Screenshot by The Escapist

For the most part, underbarrel attachments are designed to either improve a weapon’s accuracy or mobility. However, there are also underbarrel attachments that can completely transform your weapon and give you another way to deal damage to enemies. An easy example of this is the JAK Slash Aftermarket Part, which is the reward in week three of Season 5 for completing all the required weekly challenges. The JAK Slash adds a knife to the bottom of your weapon, allowing you to quickly melee enemies that get too close.

Of course, in order to unlock the JAK Slash, you need to complete challenges in week three, one of which is getting kills with Underbarrel Lethal attachments. To see a list of some more examples of what those attachments are, look below:

JAK Purifier (flamethrower)

JAK Limb Ripper (chainsaw)

SPW 40mm HE (grenade launcher)

SPW 40mm Drill (grenade launcher)

Corvus Masterkey (shotgun)

Corvus Torch (flamethrower)

Some of the Underbarrel Lethal attachments in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

These attachments can be found on most long-range weapons in MW3, so be sure to stick to assault rifles and light machine guns for this challenge. Once you have the attachment you want to use, select it for your underbarrel slot and head into a match of MW3.

From there, you need to get eight Operator kills with the underbarrel attachment itself. This means the kill needs to directly come from the attachment and not the weapon. After eight kills has been acquired, this challenge in MW3 is complete and you’re one step closer to unlocking the JAK Slash.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy