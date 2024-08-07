How To Unlock the JAK Slash in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Slash is the newest Aftermarket Part available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) and Warzone. However, to unlock it, you’ll have to complete a series of challenges in Season 5.

Recommended Videos

How Do You Unlock the JAK Slash Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone?

Viewing the JAK Slash in the Weekly Challenges tab. Screenshot by The Escapist

Like most other Aftermarket Parts in MW3, the JAK Slash part can be unlocked through the Weekly Challenges system. By pressing your challenges tab at the main menu of MW3 or Warzone, you’re able to see the tab for Weekly Challenges. Pressing the tab brings up the current week’s challenges, with the JAK Slash being available in week three of Season 5.

To unlock the JAK Slash, you have to complete five challenges in week three. There are seven challenges each to complete for multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale. This means there’s a total of 21 challenges in week three, and you only need to complete five of them to unlock the Aftermarket Part. Your five completed challenges can be from any of the three sections, and you can combine challenges across sections if you want.

For example, you can complete two multiplayer challenges, two Zombies, and one Warzone challenge to equal five, which will unlock the JAK Slash. Or, you can simply complete all five challenges in one section. The choice is yours on how you go about completing the challenges.

Related: Where To Find Atlas Superstore in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

What Is the JAK Slash in MW3?

The JAK Slash showcased. Image via Activision

The JAK Slash is described by Activision as “an underbarrel vertical grip that doubles as a combat knife, replacing your melee attack with a lethal slash.” It’s compatible with a wide range of weapons, but mostly longer-range guns such as assault rifles and light machine guns.

Once you have unlocked the JAK Slash, you can view your Underbarrel attachment category to see if a weapon supports it. If it does, you can equip the part on your weapon and start using it in-game.

If you missed last week’s challenges in Season 5, be sure to check out how to unlock the JAK Cataclysm in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy