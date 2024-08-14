How To Unlock Every Echo Endo Live Event Reward in MW3 & Warzone

The latest event has arrived in Call of Duty. The new Echo Endo Live event adds a slew of anime-inspired rewards to CoD for players to earn for free. Here’s how to unlock every Echo Endo Live event reward in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.
How the Echo Endo Live Event Works in MW3 & Warzone
The Echo Endo Live event offers a new XP-based reward track for players to grind through in MW3 and Warzone. All players need to do to progress through the event’s 10 reward tiers is hit certain XP milestones.
Players looking to progress through the event faster are incentivized to purchase one of several anime-themed bundles within MW3 and Warzone. Equipping any of the featured skins will net an additional 2500 XP per match. Here’s a list of the skins:
- Cyber Cat Operator Skin for Jet from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft Bundle
- Kabuto Operator Skin for Pathfinder from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Evergreen Rhino Bundle
- Mikan Endo Operator Skin for Jet from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Vibrant Vixen Bundle
- Miryou Echo Operator Skin for Jet from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Thunder-Bolt Bundle
Every Echo Endo Live Event Reward in MW3 & Warzone
There are 10 Tiers of rewards in the Echo Endo Live event and all are unlockable at certain XP milestones. Here’s a list of the rewards and how much XP it takes to get them:
- Peace Pose Weapon Sticker at 10,000 XP
- Double XP Token Consumable at 20,500 XP
- Mic’s On Large Decal at 37,200 XP
- Double Weapon XP Token Consumable at 55,000 XP
- Little But Fierce Charm at 78,000 XP
- Tier Skip for the Battle Pass at 105,000 XP
- Secret Keeper Emblem at 140,000 XP
- Bang Calling Card at 180,500 XP
- Double Battle Pass XP Token Consumable at 230,500 XP
- Cat-Girl Smile at 290,000 XP
And that’s how to unlock every Echo Endo Live event reward in MW3 and Warzone.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Published: Aug 14, 2024 02:05 pm