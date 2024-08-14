How To Unlock Every Echo Endo Live Event Reward in MW3 & Warzone

The latest event has arrived in Call of Duty. The new Echo Endo Live event adds a slew of anime-inspired rewards to CoD for players to earn for free. Here’s how to unlock every Echo Endo Live event reward in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

How the Echo Endo Live Event Works in MW3 & Warzone

The Echo Endo Live event offers a new XP-based reward track for players to grind through in MW3 and Warzone. All players need to do to progress through the event’s 10 reward tiers is hit certain XP milestones.

Players looking to progress through the event faster are incentivized to purchase one of several anime-themed bundles within MW3 and Warzone. Equipping any of the featured skins will net an additional 2500 XP per match. Here’s a list of the skins:

Cyber Cat Operator Skin for Jet from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft Bundle

Kabuto Operator Skin for Pathfinder from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Evergreen Rhino Bundle

Mikan Endo Operator Skin for Jet from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Vibrant Vixen Bundle

Miryou Echo Operator Skin for Jet from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Thunder-Bolt Bundle

Related: How To Unlock the JAK Protean in MW3 & Warzone

Every Echo Endo Live Event Reward in MW3 & Warzone

There are 10 Tiers of rewards in the Echo Endo Live event and all are unlockable at certain XP milestones. Here’s a list of the rewards and how much XP it takes to get them:

Peace Pose Weapon Sticker at 10,000 XP

Double XP Token Consumable at 20,500 XP

Mic’s On Large Decal at 37,200 XP

Double Weapon XP Token Consumable at 55,000 XP

Little But Fierce Charm at 78,000 XP

Tier Skip for the Battle Pass at 105,000 XP

Secret Keeper Emblem at 140,000 XP

Bang Calling Card at 180,500 XP

Double Battle Pass XP Token Consumable at 230,500 XP

Cat-Girl Smile at 290,000 XP

And that’s how to unlock every Echo Endo Live event reward in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy