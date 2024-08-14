Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Unlock Every Echo Endo Live Event Reward in MW3 & Warzone

Image of Haiden Lovely
Haiden Lovely
|

Published: Aug 14, 2024 02:05 pm

The latest event has arrived in Call of Duty. The new Echo Endo Live event adds a slew of anime-inspired rewards to CoD for players to earn for free. Here’s how to unlock every Echo Endo Live event reward in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

How the Echo Endo Live Event Works in MW3 & Warzone

The Echo Endo Live event offers a new XP-based reward track for players to grind through in MW3 and Warzone. All players need to do to progress through the event’s 10 reward tiers is hit certain XP milestones.

Players looking to progress through the event faster are incentivized to purchase one of several anime-themed bundles within MW3 and Warzone. Equipping any of the featured skins will net an additional 2500 XP per match. Here’s a list of the skins:

  • Cyber Cat Operator Skin for Jet from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft Bundle
  • Kabuto Operator Skin for Pathfinder from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Evergreen Rhino Bundle
  • Mikan Endo Operator Skin for Jet from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Vibrant Vixen Bundle
  • Miryou Echo Operator Skin for Jet from the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Thunder-Bolt Bundle

Related: How To Unlock the JAK Protean in MW3 & Warzone

Every Echo Endo Live Event Reward in MW3 & Warzone

The Echo Endo Live! event rewards in MW3 and Warzone

There are 10 Tiers of rewards in the Echo Endo Live event and all are unlockable at certain XP milestones. Here’s a list of the rewards and how much XP it takes to get them:

  • Peace Pose Weapon Sticker at 10,000 XP
  • Double XP Token Consumable at 20,500 XP
  • Mic’s On Large Decal at 37,200 XP
  • Double Weapon XP Token Consumable at 55,000 XP
  • Little But Fierce Charm at 78,000 XP
  • Tier Skip for the Battle Pass at 105,000 XP
  • Secret Keeper Emblem at 140,000 XP
  • Bang Calling Card at 180,500 XP
  • Double Battle Pass XP Token Consumable at 230,500 XP
  • Cat-Girl Smile at 290,000 XP

And that’s how to unlock every Echo Endo Live event reward in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty: Warzone
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Haiden Lovely
Haiden Lovely
Haiden is a Contributor at The Escapist who has been writing about games since 2023. They love a good live-service shooter, especially Call of Duty: Zombies and have a complicated relationship with Madden Ultimate Team. Haiden brings experience in writing about games and entertainment, video production and podcast hosting from Strangely Awesome Games.