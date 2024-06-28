How to Pre-Download The First Descendant

The First Descendant arrives soon, and we will all get to dive into the latest third-person looter shooter to try and hoover up all our time. For the highly impatient, the good news is that there is a preload option for you to take advantage of.

How to Preload The First Descendant

Preloading The First Descendant is easy. All you need to do is visit the store on your preferred platform after midnight on June 30, and you will be able to take advantage of the preload option. Remember, The First Descendant is a free-to-play game, so you can happily do this without paying any cash.

The game is available on both current and last-generation consoles, so you can play on PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox X/S and One/One S.

The First Descendant will be released on July 2, 2024, 00:00 PDT, and have the same launch time globally. You will likely find your local release time below:

July 2 08:00 BST

July 2 09:00 CEST

July 2 10:00 AST

July 2 02:00 CDT

July 2 00:00 PDT

July 2 01:00 CST

PC Requirments

The minimum PC requirements for The First Descendant are listed below. As you might expect from an MMO in the modern age, it can run on almost anything, so you should hopefully be fine, as these specs are below the average on the Steam Survey.

OS: Windows 10 x64 20H2

Processor: Intel i5-3570 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 Video Memory 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

The recommended specs are as follows. Once again, these are honestly pretty light specs for just about any game now. When I played the game during technical tests, I found it ran quite smoothly with very little hitching or stuttering, so hopefully, that holds up.

OS: Windows 10 x64 20H2

Processor: Intel i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

What is The First Descendant about?

In The First Descendant, you will be stepping into a world that went to hell over 100 years ago. The world was invaded by enemies called Vulgus, and humans came close to annihilation until they banded together with a small group of rebel Vulgus. This led to tremendous technological advancement for humans, and some became Descendants. These Descendants are essentially superhuman and the vanguard of humanity’s defense against the Vulgus.

