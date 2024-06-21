How To Talk to the NPC Hornsent Grandam in Belurat Tower in Elden Ring

As you explore Belurat Tower in Elden Ring, you will come across an NPC locked away in a storeroom. They won’t really be in the mood to talk unless you have done some very specific things.

Recommended Videos

How to talk to Hornsent Grandam

To talk to Hornsent Grandam, you need to wear the Divine Beast Head, only then will she talk to you. You can get the Divine Beast Head by exploring Belurat Tower, finding the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss fight near the top of it, and taking him out. He will drop the helmet, along with a Remembrance.

If you try to talk to Hornsent Grandam before killing the Divine Beast Dancing Lion, she will just say “Be gone! These lands were ours since times of old,” while if you try to kill her without the helmet but after killing the boss, she will just kind of moan at you.

The clue that you need to put the helmet is actually nearby, as you can see another one of the helmets on a table in the storeroom, with the proximity implying some kind of relationship between the boss and Grandam.

Grandam will talk to you a couple of times if you interact with her and will then give you the Watchful Spirit Incantation. She will refer to you as one of Mesmmer’s peons and asks you if you consider her alien, as she is capable of aging and you are trapped forever as you are. Like most of the NPCs in the area, she has an issue with you due to perceived past transgressions of your kind. She also has a reaction to you killing the boss, seeming to like that it happened, but really being curious about her son and asking you to bring him to war with you. She asks you to kill Messmer for her.

It would seem that she may have been the mother of one of the humans who made up the original Lion dancer and now asks that you take the helmet with you on your journey so that her son may, in some way, seek vengeance.

Watchful Spirit Incantation

Intelligence – 0

Faith – 26

Arcane – 0

An entreaty received from the Empyrean grandam. Summon a guardian spirit above the caster’s head. The spirit never strays far from the caster, conjuring several apparitions before dissipating.

“Take vengeance upon Messmer and his lot.

They who betrayed us, aye, they who burned us…

Let them face in thy wrath their just deserts.”

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy