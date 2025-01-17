How to Unlock the Shu True Ending in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Dynasty Warriors: Origins has three different campaigns that you can play through, with each campaign also having a true ending that you’ll need to unlock. If you want to see the true ending for Liu Bei’s Shu faction, here’s how to unlock it.

How To Unlock The True Ending For Shu In Dynasty Warriors: Origins

The first thing that you’ll need to do to unlock the Shu true ending is to complete the Shu campaign. Once you’ve done so, you’ll be given the ability to replay previously completed stages. While looking at previously completed stages, you should see a gold banner next to The Battle of Changban. This indicates that this stage has an alternative ending. In the stage normally, you have to help Liu Bei escape with the peasants while Zhang Fei holds off Cao Cao’s army at Changban Bridge. It’s one of the most dramatic moments of the campaign and one of the most iconic moments in the franchise in general. But, in order to unlock the true ending, instead of completing the mission by allowing Liu Bei to escape, you instead need to defeat Cao Cao.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

That’s easier said than done. Given that your army is assisting Liu Bei’s escape and you’ll have to defeat Cao Cao and his army almost entirely by yourself, this mission really personifies that “1 vs. 1000” mentality the series is known for. Not only that, but if Liu Bei is defeated before you defeat Cao Cao, then you’ll have to restart the mission. It’s a tricky task, but it can be made a bit easier with some assistance.

First, lower the game’s difficulty to Historian mode. While it may seem like a cheap tactic, the sheer number of soldiers and officers you’ll have to contend with are simply too great to defeat in such a short amount of time unless you’re at an extremely high level. Lowering the difficulty will at the very least increase your chances of defeating Cao Cao. Next, selecting Zhang Fei as your partner will allow you to start the fight closer to where Cao Cao’s army will appear, eliminating the trek across the map you would normally do.

When you reach his army, try to make sure you have your Musou Rage meter ready to go. Cao Cao’s army will launch two Grand Tactics that you’ll have to thwart, one requiring you to kill two enemy officers and another that requires you to defeat 250 soldiers. I would recommend having a weapon like the twin pikes equipped for when you need to beat those 250 soldiers by yourself. Once his army crumbles, it shouldn’t be too much effort to defeat Cao Cao. After that, you’ll only have a few new missions to complete before you can see the true ending for Shu.

And that’s how to unlock the true ending for Shu in Dynasty Warriors: Origins! Dynasty Warriors: Origins is now available for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

