How To Unseal The Ruah Ancient Ruins Sprintspring in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Sealed Springtsprings can be some of the most frustrating puzzles in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Whether it’s a hidden wall, or simply being hidden away, there are many reasons why you might be struggling, but here’s how to unseal the Sprintspring in Ruah Ancient Ruins.

How To Unseal Ruah Ancient Ruins Sprintspring in Elden Ring

Start at the Ruah Ancient Ruins West Site of Grace and run up the stairs into the ruins. Follow along to the right but take the left that you can find inside the structure, before exiting outside. This will force you to hook right into a dead-end wall. You will find a lever here, pull that lever and take the elevator.

From here we suggest mounting torrent to save some time, heading Northeast in the direction of the sealed Sprintspring. You should end up on a cliff that sits pretty much right above the sealed Sprintspring and on that cliff’s edge is the cairn that corresponds.

Now the process is exactly what you’d expect, just attack the cairn to break it and now you can use the Sprintspring to get up and down from the new level you’ve just reached in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

There is another way to reach this location, however, this is the best as it requires the least exploring. However, if you do want to use a difference entrance, you can reach the cairn location by exiting out of the tunnel in the lava pit right before the Romina, Saint of the Bud boss location. Heading towards the battle, the exit should be to your left and once you’re out of the cave go left again to the cliff and you’ll see those rocks sealing the Springspring.

Whatever way that you choose to go about it, it’s important to unseal this Sprintspring as it will provide you will easy access to half of the Ancient Ruah Ruins without needing to go the entire way around.

