How To Watch Attack on Titan & Its OVAs in Order

Attack on Titan is an anime that everyone needs to watch at least once in their life, and while it might look daunting, with the right watch order you can easily get it done. To help out, here are two different ways to enjoy Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan Watch Order

Watching Attack on Titan is simple as most of the series can be enjoyed in release order. However, with the addition of OVAs, things get a little tricky. Here’s the best order that we’ve found to experience everything Attack on Titan has to offer.

Attack on Titan (Season 1)

Attack on Titan: Ilse’s Notebook (OVA)

Attack on Titan: The Sudden Visitor (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Distress (OVA)

Attack on Titan: No Regrets Part One (OVA)

Attack on Titan: No Regrets Part Two (OVA)

Attack on Titan (Season 2)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, Wall Sina, Goodbye Part One (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, Wall Sina, Goodbye Part Two (OVA)

Attack on Titan (Season 3: Part 1)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, Lost in the Cruel World (OVA)

Attack on Titan (Season 3: Part 2)

Attack on Titan (Season 4, Final Season: Part 1)

Attack on Titan (Season 4, Final Season: Part 2)

Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1

Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 2

While some of the OVA content in Attack on Titan is set before the series, or placed in between episodes during seasons one and further, the best way to watch them is where they’ve been placed above as you’ll have the appropriate content to understand what is going down better.

If you’ve seen Attack on Titan before and are now looking to rewatch the series as close to chronological order as possible then you can follow the list below which will have events unfolding along the show’s timeline.

Attack on Titan Chronological Watch Order

Here is the chronological watch order for Attack on Titan, however, new viewers should be warned. This will include major spoilers for later events as you watch the show, so we suggest that if you’ve not seen Attack on Titan before then you use the order above instead.

For those of you that are still around, here’s the way the timeline plays out.

Attack on Titan: No Regrets Part One (OVA)

Attack on Titan: No Regrets Part Two (OVA)

Attack on Titan (Season 1 – Episodes 1 to 3)

Attack on Titan: Distress (OVA)

Attack on Titan: The Sudden Visitor (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Ilse’s Notebook (OVA)

Attack on Titan (Season 1 – Episodes 4 to 16)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, Wall Sina, Goodbye Part One (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, Wall Sina, Goodbye Part Two (OVA)

Attack on Titan (Season 1 – Episodes 17 to End)

Attack on Titan (Season 2)

Attack on Titan (Season 3: Part 1)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, Lost in the Cruel World (OVA)

Attack on Titan (Season 3: Part 2)

Attack on Titan (Season 4, Final Season: Part 1)

Attack on Titan (Season 4, Final Season: Part 2)

Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1

Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 2

Now you’ve got two unique options, there’s no excuse not to binge through Attack on Titan. Celebrating its 15th birthday, this anime truly is one of the best that there has been, and if you want to relive the story everything on this list is available to stream on Crunchyroll now.

