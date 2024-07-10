How To Watch Blue Lock & Its Movies In Order

Sports anime has never been as good as it is in Blue Lock, and now in 2024, there’s more content in this franchise than ever. As we prepare for Season 2 and enjoy the release of the first movie, here’s a look at the best way to watch it all.

Blue Lock Watch Order

Image Source: Crunchyroll

The best way to watch Blue Lock is in release order.

While the movie Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is a prequel to the first season, you will need to have the context from the series to get the true impact of its story. This being the case, we suggest watching the series first.

With Season 2 of the series set to release in October 2024, here’s a look at the ideal way to enjoy the Blue Lock story from start to finish.

Blue Lock (Season 1)

Blue Lock – Episode Nagi: The Movie

Blue Lock (Season 2)

The good news is that all of Blue Lock so far is canon. So if you’re a fan of the original manga then you can enjoy the same story without needing to cut out any of the episodes, or movies that have been released.

While you wait for new episodes of Blue Lock land there’s no better time to read the manga source material. If you’ve already binged through season one of the show, then you can pick up from Chapter 94 and start reading from there ahead of Season 2’s release.

Where to Stream Blue Lock

You can stream all of Blue Lock Season 1 on Crunchyroll, and we expect that Season 2 will also be available on the service once it is released.

For the movie, as of right now the only way to watch Blue Lock – Episode Nagi, but when it does land on streaming the likelihood is that it too will be made available through Crunchyroll, so as it stands this should be your go-to place for all things Blue Lock.

