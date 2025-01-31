How to Watch Civ World Summit Before Civ 7’s Big Release

Move over GTA 6, Civilization 7 is the game to look out for in 2025 and nothing can change my mind. There’s a lot to look forward to in the days leading up to Civ 7‘s launch, including the Civ World Summit event. Here’s how you can watch it.

The Civ World Summit event is a multiplayer showdown between five “prominent members of the Civ community” and it’s set to air on Feb. 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better sense of when you should tune in:

Timezone Stream Time USA – East Coast Feb. 8, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Feb. 8, 8 a.m. PT Europe Feb. 8, 5 p.m. CET Japan Feb. 9, 1 a.m. JST Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan Feb. 9, 12 a.m. SGT

In addition to that, the five players participating are as follows:

The Spiffing Brit

ZeratoR

The Game Mechanic

Ursa Ryan

Maurice Weber

How to Watch Civ World Summit

The Civ World Summit will be held in Hamburg, Germany, and you can buy tickets to the physical event itself via the Rocketbeans website. The event will be held as XPERION Hamburg.

For the rest of us normies, you can also stream the event for free on the Firaxis Twitch channel, the Civilization YouTube channel, or through the Civilization Facebook page.

It’s worth noting that if you stream the event on Twitch, you can also connect your Twitch account to your 2K account to be eligible for Twitch Drop rewards. These are just purely cosmetic of course, but they’re a nice incentive to keep folks engaged.

And that’s how to watch the Civ World Summit even ahead of Civilization 7‘s release.

Civilization 7 is set to be released for PC on Feb. 11, 2025.

