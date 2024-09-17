Image Credit: Bethesda
How To Watch Gundam & Its Movies in Order

You've got a lot to get through.
Published: Sep 17, 2024

The Gundam series is one of the oldest and most respected in all of anime, however, given its age, it can be daunting for newcomers. The good news is that if you follow a watch order enjoying Gundam is much easier, and here’s what we suggest you do.

The Best Gundam Watch Order

mobile suit gundam the 08th ms team
Image via Sunrise

It’s important to understand that there are multiple different timelines in the Gundam universe. This is where things can get confusing, but if you want the story that flows best then we suggest starting with the UC (Universal Century). Everything else can be referred to as part of the AU (Alternate Universe) timeline, which can stand on its own and don’t impact anything but itself.

The best way to watch the Gundam UC is going to be a modified version of chronological order. Getting everything in order of how it goes down can be tough since some series overlap, but following the order below will still give you a smooth way to enjoy the main timeline.

Here’s how we suggest tackling the Gundam UC:

  • Gundam Origin (OVA)
  • Mobile Suit Gundam
  • Advent of the Red Comet
  • MS Igloo (OVA Series)
  • 08th MS Team (OVA)
  • Gundam Thunderbolt (OVA)
  • 0080 War in the Pocket (OVA)
  • 0083 Stardust Memories (OVA)
  • Zeta Gundam
  • Gundam Neo Experience 0087: Green Drivers (Short Film)
  • ZZ Gundam
  • Char’s Counterattack (Movie)
  • Twilight AXIS (OVA)
  • Gundam Unicorn (OVA)
  • Gundam Narrative (Movie)
  • Hathaway’s Flash: Hathaway (Movie)
  • Hathaway’s Flash: Son of Bright (Movie)
  • Gundam F91 (Movie)
  • Victory Gundam
  • G-Saviour (Live-Action Film)
  • Turn A Gundam

That’s the complete UC watch order for Gundam, however, we haven’t included any compilation movies as they’re simply feature-length projects retelling stories from the above series. Once you’ve completed the UC you’re now ready for everything else.

Gundam Reconguista in G
Image via Sunrise

There are several separate timelines in the Gundam AU, in fact, a handful of the releases have no connection to anything else at all. For that reason, we will be separating them into release orders outside of those that do have sequels.

Here’s a good way to binge through the Gundam AU:

  • Mobile Fighter G Gundam
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
  • Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz (OVA)
  • After War Gundam X
  • Superior Defender Gundam Force
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED CE 73 Stargazer (OVA)
  • Movie Suit Gundam SEED Freedom (Movie)
  • Gundam 00
  • Gundam 00: A Wakening of the Trailblazer (Movie)
  • Gundam AGE
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
  • Gundam Reconguista in G
  • SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors
  • SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden
  • SD Gundam World Heroes
  • Mobile Suit Gunpla Builders Beginning G (OVA)
  • Gundam Build Fighters
  • Gundam Build Fighters Try
  • Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue (OVA)
  • Gundam Build Fighters: GM’s Counterattack (OVA)
  • Gundam Build Divers (OVA)
  • Gundam Build Divers: Re:RISE
  • Gundam Build Metaverse
  • Mobile Suit Gundam-San
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

That’s a lot of content to get through, so we expect it will take you a long time to get to this point. The good news is that once you get to the AU, if you don’t like a series then you can just skip it, as again, they aren’t all connected. In fact, most are standalone, so do with that list as you please, just be sure to watch all of the UC.

While these projects are spread across many streaming services, a lot of them can now be found and enjoyed on Crunchyroll.

