How To Watch Monogatari in Order

Monogatari is one of the most popular and important anime franchises ever. This genre-defining hit has many seasons, but how they all go together isn’t so clear. So that you can watch in order, here is the best way to enjoy the entire Monogatari series so far.

The Best Monogatari Watch Order

The best way to enjoy Monogatari is to watch in the same order that the source material was released. This story debuted as a light novel series before making the jump to anime, and as such the release order for this makes much more sense than just following the on-screen version.

Here is a look at the optimal way to watch Monogatari:

Bakemonogatari

Kizumonogatari

Nisemonogatari

Nekomonogatari Black

Monogatari Second Season (Episodes 1 – 11)

Hanamonogatari

Monogatari Second Season (Episodes 12 – End)

Tsukimonogatari

Koyomimonogatari

Owarimonogatari

Zoku Owarimonogatari

Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season

This is how you can enjoy Monogatari’s story in the way that it was intended by the author Nisio Isin, as this is how the light novel series was released. Of course, you can watch the series in release order and still enjoy it, but due to production delays, it wasn’t released in the story order as intended.

There’s no better time to watch Monogatari than now. The long-running series will get a new season in 2024 adapting more of this epic story for screens.

By following the above watch order you’ll be ready for Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season when it arrives in July 2024. While not every series in the Monogatari series is available to stream, many of them can be found on Crunchyroll and Prime Video. For the others, you may have to find them online or purchase physical Blu-rays to watch them at home.

Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season will premiere on July 6.

