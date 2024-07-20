I Parry Everything Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

When is the I Parry Everything episode 4 release date? For fans of the classic “I trained really hard and didn’t realize how absurdly strong I got” archetype, this is basically must-have information. So here’s when you can watch the show’s next episode.

The I Parry Everything episode 4 release date is July 25th.

I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet had a lot of hype around it before it launched because people love the manga, and it seems as though it’s doing a good job of living up to all of that excitement for now. Noor is a wonderfully humble and likable protagonist, which certainly helps, but there’s also a lot of comedy tucked in between the various serious moments.

In fact, aside from the initial fight, the show’s been largely comedic moments and montage training sequences. It’ll certainly be interesting to see how things evolve, and when the dark twists and turns arrive, how things stay balanced … if they do so. We’ll have to keep watching weekly to find out, but there are far worse fates out there than having to watch an anime every week — even one with one of the longest anime titles we’ve ever seen. (Hey, at least I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet has been happily taken down to just three words on the internet.)

Anyway, tune in to find out what happens next on I Parry Everything‘s episode 4 release date of July 25th.

I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet is available to stream on HIDIVE.

