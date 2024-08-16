I Parry Everything Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re willing to let it in, we’ve got the I Parry Everything Episode 8 release date here. Noor’s adventures have been very interesting so far, so it’s only natural that you’d want to know when the next episode hits.

The I Parry Everything Episode 8 release date is August 22nd. Noor remains, quite frankly, the most iconic himbo in anime, and we can’t help but be in utter adoration of the dude. He’s got maybe half a brain cell bouncing around in his empty himbo head, and we’re fully in favor of him running for president at this point. We assume his policies would be push-ups, good food, and a nap for everyone. We’d vote for that.

What Happened in I Parry Everything Episode 7?

Episode 7 is all about Deadman, who’s a weird little dude. Basically, Deadman is an adventurer who is so powerful that they’re considered an S-Rank threat on their own. The episode is mostly explaining how incredibly strong he is and how he earned his nickname of Deadman. It turns out that, despite being capable of literally ending an entire country, people were still sent after him to take him out.

None of these people succeeded, though, so to stop other people from trying and dying, it was announced that he had died. He and Noor fight for a long time, with Noor being a little himbo fool for the entirety of it, and things start to even out when Ines gets involved and starts using her shields. Eventually, Deadman calls it quits, and then we find out that there’s a big old dragon about to attack the capital. We’ll see how that goes when I Parry Everything Episode 8 arrives on Hidive.

