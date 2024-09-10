Ichi the Witch Chapter 2 Release Date Confirmed

Ichi the Witch follows the namesake character Ichi as he unexpectedly obtains incredible magical powers never meant for him originally, and we’ll see more about his predicament once Chapter 2 arrives. Here’s Ichi the Witch’s Chapter 2 release date.

When Is Ichi the Witch Chapter 2 Coming Out?

Ichi the Witch Chapter 2 arrives on Sunday, September 15th at 8:00 AM PDT/11:00 AM ET. You can read it for free through Shueisha’s Manga Plus, where the official translations will be available at the aforementioned times. New chapters will be arriving every Sunday, just as with other popular series in the magazine, and you’ll always be able to read the latest chapter completely for free at the time of release.

A paid membership will be needed to read older chapters once the series gets longer. The first month of the Standard Plan is free, with subsequent months costing $1.99 each, allowing you to read all chapters of every ongoing series available. If you also want to read older series, you might consider getting the Deluxe Plan for $4.99 instead, which allows you to read every series available in Manga Plus.

What Is Ichi the Witch About?

The first chapter of Ichi the Witch presented us to Ichi, a young boy who learned to hunt to survive from a young age, with “Death for Death” as his motto. Over the years, he developed a sharp hunting instinct, but he refuses to hunt a creature unless he intends to eat it or if it’s actively killing humans, and won’t attack any animal that doesn’t attack him first.

But turns out that the world Ichi lives in is also a world of magic, where women can obtain magical powers and become Witches by completing the trials of magical creatures known as Majiks. When an ancient Majik appears near Ichi’s home, a powerful Witch tries to complete its trial but fails as the objective is to pierce the creature’s heart, which can’t be done by a woman at all.

Image via Manga Plus

However, Ichi effortlessly manages to do the deed, obtaining the creature’s extraordinarily powerful Majik instead. Man usually cannot wield magic, but Ichi is more than just an exception. Some would say it’s a miracle. The chapter ends with him discovering his new powers as the Witch Desscaras stares at the boy in awe.

The series is written by Osamu Nishi (Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun) with art by Shiro Usazaki (Act-Age). Chapter 2 of Ichi the Witch may give us more insight into how magic works in this world and what kind of trials Ichi will have to face now that he’s possibly the most powerful witch in existence. The size of his hat alone tells that he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Ichi the Witch is available for free on Manga Plus.

