I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History Episode Release Dates & Time

I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History is set to join the Fall 2024 anime season, bringing a new Isekai to fans of the genre before 2024 draws to a close. If you’re hoping to catch each episode as they land, here are the exact release dates and times.

When Does I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History Release?

Episode one of I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History will air on Oct. 1, 2024, in the United States, which will be early morning Oct. 2 JST in Japan. This means you can expect to watch new episodes each Tuesday.

The initial run of I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History will be 13 episodes long which means there will be new content dropping weekly from early October until late December. This should give you plenty of time to sink your teeth into the series.

Here’s the exact release date that new episodes are expected to land.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Oct. 1 Episode 2 Oct. 8 Episode 3 Oct. 15 Episode 4 Oct. 22 Episode 5 Oct. 29 Episode 6 Nov. 5 Episode 7 Nov. 12 Episode 8 Nov. 19 Episode 9 Nov. 26 Episode 10 Dec. 3 Episode 11 Dec. 10 Episode 12 Dec. 17 Episode 13 Dec. 24

Should there be any changes to the schedule to delays then don’t fret! The above table will be kept current so if there are any delays or recap episodes released then you can check back later to see when the next release is set to go down.

What Time Do New Episodes of I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History Release?

Episodes of I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History are set to premiere first in Japan, broadcast at 12:30 am JST before being made available to stream internationally. Right now there is no official release time for the show outside of Japan, but this will be unveiled closer to its debut.

I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History will be released via Crunchyroll joining the streamer’s already stacked Fall 2024 lineup. This is where you can see new episodes as they land, or check out any of the several other new releases expected during October and through to the end of 2024.

Once we have a Crunchyroll release time for the upcoming anime this article will be updated to reflect that.

This upcoming anime will adapt the light novel source material, so if you just can’t wait and want to read ahead to find out what happens next then you’ll need to pivot to the books. Unfortunately, none of the light novels have received an English release yet, however, the manga adaption will get its first English volume in October, so be on the lookout for that.

