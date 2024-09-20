Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History anime poster artwork
Category:
Anime & Manga

I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History Episode Release Dates & Time

More Isekai to enjoy.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 11:30 pm

I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History is set to join the Fall 2024 anime season, bringing a new Isekai to fans of the genre before 2024 draws to a close. If you’re hoping to catch each episode as they land, here are the exact release dates and times.

Recommended Videos

When Does I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History Release?

I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History anime keyart

Episode one of I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History will air on Oct. 1, 2024, in the United States, which will be early morning Oct. 2 JST in Japan. This means you can expect to watch new episodes each Tuesday.

The initial run of I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History will be 13 episodes long which means there will be new content dropping weekly from early October until late December. This should give you plenty of time to sink your teeth into the series.

Here’s the exact release date that new episodes are expected to land.

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1Oct. 1
Episode 2Oct. 8
Episode 3Oct. 15
Episode 4Oct. 22
Episode 5Oct. 29
Episode 6Nov. 5
Episode 7Nov. 12
Episode 8Nov. 19
Episode 9Nov. 26
Episode 10Dec. 3
Episode 11Dec. 10
Episode 12Dec. 17
Episode 13Dec. 24

Should there be any changes to the schedule to delays then don’t fret! The above table will be kept current so if there are any delays or recap episodes released then you can check back later to see when the next release is set to go down.

What Time Do New Episodes of I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History Release?

Episodes of I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History are set to premiere first in Japan, broadcast at 12:30 am JST before being made available to stream internationally. Right now there is no official release time for the show outside of Japan, but this will be unveiled closer to its debut.

I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes in History will be released via Crunchyroll joining the streamer’s already stacked Fall 2024 lineup. This is where you can see new episodes as they land, or check out any of the several other new releases expected during October and through to the end of 2024.

Once we have a Crunchyroll release time for the upcoming anime this article will be updated to reflect that.

This upcoming anime will adapt the light novel source material, so if you just can’t wait and want to read ahead to find out what happens next then you’ll need to pivot to the books. Unfortunately, none of the light novels have received an English release yet, however, the manga adaption will get its first English volume in October, so be on the lookout for that.

Post Tag:
I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]