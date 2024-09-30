There’s no shortage of Dead Rising games on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, but what about Nintendo’s console (or its follow-up). Is Dead Rising coming to Nintendo Switch or Switch 2? Here’s what you need to know.

Is Dead Rising Getting a Nintendo Switch Release?

Dead Rising is not available on Switch and neither Capcom or Nintendo have announced plans for a Switch or Switch 2 port. As for the recent Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, that’s a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S exclusive, so it’s highly unlikely that the Switch even has the power to run it.

The Switch 2 should be more powerful, but going by Nintendo’s pattern of matching the power of the previous generation, it’ll likely be on par with a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, so there’s still no guarantee that the Deluxe Remaster would run smoothly. As such, if we ever do get a Dead Rising game on Switch, it would more likely be either the Dead Rising Triple Pack that hit the PS4 and Xbox One in 2016 or a possibly a new, more comprehensive collection, rather than Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

The last time a Dead Rising game arrived on a Nintendo platform is was Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop, a version of the original Xbox 360 Dead Rising. Unfortunately, the Wii lacked sufficient power to match the 360 version, so what players got was a different version of the game with a disappointingly low zombie count. You can bet Nintendo and Capcom don’t want a repeat of that situation. And since the Nintendo Switch is not backwards compatible with the Nintendo Wii, playing that version on the Switch is not an option.

Ultimately, while the Nintendo Switch could probably run the original Xbox 360 Dead Rising, the series is not currently confirmed to coming to the Nintendo Switch in any form. It’s possible that Capcom and Nintendo could bring it to the Switch 2, but they’ve not announced anything along those lines, and it almost certainly won’t be Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

