Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is Capcom’s next-gen version of the open-world zombie game, and it looks great. But while DR DR is launching digitally, will there be a disc-based version? Is Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster getting a physical release?

Will Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Get a Physical Release?

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is getting a physical release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but not until two months after launch. DR DR releases digitally on September 19th, but the physical edition doesn’t arrive until November 8th.

At least, that’s when it arrives on disc on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster won’t be getting a physical release at all on PC. That version will remain digital-only, but that’s standard for PC games.

Should You Get the Physical Copy?

So should you wait? It depends upon how sure you are you’re going to like it. Dead Rising isn’t Resident Evil. It’s silly, chaotic, and bloody. This is a franchise where you can stick a showerhead into a zombie and watch the blood come out in a spray. Half the fun comes from just messing about, coming up with new ways to dispatch the dead, and wearing the silliest costume possible. If that sounds right up your alley, then buying it digitally is a smart move, since it’ll get you the game two months early.

There have been some wonky ports over the years. But this has been built from the ground up in RE Engine, and Capcom has a pretty good track record on remasters/remakes just look at what they’ve done with Resident Evil 4. And we came away pretty impressed when we got our hands on DR DR.

So, the answer to is Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster getting a physical release is yes, it is on console. But it won’t be arriving until November 8th, around two months after the game’s digital release.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is releasing on September 19, 2024.

