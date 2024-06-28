Is Elden Ring Cross-Platform?

Elden Ring is one of the most popular games around and one of the best ways to play is with friends using multiplayer. Given it is available on so many devices, you might be left wondering if cross-platform play is available, and here’s what you need to know.

Does Elden Ring Support Crossplay?

Unfortunately, Elden Ring is not a cross-platform game so there is no way to activate or use crossplay regardless of what console you’re using to game. With that being said, the game still has a thriving multiplayer community.

Given the massive popularity of Elden Ring at launch and its boost with the release of Shadow of the Erdtree, you should have no shortage of players to collaborate with during your playthrough, but sadly that might not include your friends. Even with the help of mods, there’s no way to connect a PlayStation, PC, or Xbox player together, that is because they exist on completely separate servers.

There is one exception to this rule, and that is platform groups can connect with one another. So that means players on PS5 should be able to summon and play alongside their friends on PS4. Similarly, those gamers on Xbox One can do the same with Xbox Series owners. Right now Elden Ring is only available for PC via Steam, so that’s where everyone will be gaming on.

While it is possible that crossplay could be added down the line, it is very unlikely. If it were to come the most obvious time would have been with the release of DLC like Shadow of the Erdtree, however, there was no word of this feature at the time of release.

Should there be cross-platform play added to Elden Ring in the future then this article will be updated, but for now, you’ll have to continue playing with just the friends who use the same type of device.

