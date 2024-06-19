Is Heavenly Delusion On Crunchyroll? Answered

Is Heavenly Delusion on Crunchyroll? The fantastic anime has had its fair share of positive comments, but it’s also been a somewhat secluded release compared to some other anime. Why is that, and is it now finally watchable on Crunchyroll?

Is Heavenly Delusion On Crunchyroll?

Unfortunately not. This question has been kicking around since its release date last year, but has resurfaced with Crunchyroll doing a couple of news stories on the excellent anime. Despite the renewed interest, this doesn’t mean that it’s leaving its current digital home. That’s because it’s widely available on Disney+, and Disney are unlikely to decide to share given they went for exclusivity with this one.

It could be that it’s a timed-exclusivity, but if that’s the case, we’d expect to see it on Netflix before we see it on Crunchyroll, but we’d be very happy to be proven wrong if either of these things ever come to pass. On the plus side, though, Disney+ does have a few other good anime offerings, including Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, so it’s not a bad one to subscribe to for a month if you fancy some anime from a different streaming service.

What Is Heavenly Delusion?

Heavenly Delusion is a science fiction anime and manga that tells two stories alongside one another. The first is of a group of children in an orphanage, while the other is about two friends journeying together. The story itself is set in a post-apocalypse which completely wrecked modern civilization, but also caused all sorts of mutations and monsters to appear.

Without spoiling anything, there’s a strange link between the two stories being told here, and the world is one of the most fascinating aspects of it. When watching Heavenly Delusion, it’s easy to feel as though the rules never stay the same, but somehow still feel consistent in a satisfying way. It’s a hard line to tread, and the show does it very well.

The human stories it tells are also incredibly well-written and gripping. Watching the two friends learn more about the world around them and everything that’s happened, and then seeing how they adapt and their friendship grows, is a joy from start to finish. The same is true of the orphanage, and it’s a fascinating look at little pockets of normality in amongst a world enthralled with chaos and bloodshed. It’s just a very good anime, so if you want to watch it even slightly, we recommend you do so.

And that’s if Heavenly Delusion is on Crunchyroll.

