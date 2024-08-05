Is My Hero Academia Getting a Sequel?

After a decade My Hero Academia is over, but fans are still longing for more. Who doesn’t want a sequel to this incredible manga? Well, for those still holding on to hope, here’s everything we know so far about the possibility of a sequel.

Has a My Hero Academia Sequel Been Announced?

There is no indication that My Hero Academia will be getting a sequel, and since the manga concluded no such plans have been announced. It seems unlikely that we will get an announcement of this kind anytime soon.

Fans have been desperate for any news of more My Hero Academia after its manga conclusion and were clinging to a “huge announcement” scheduled for the day of its final chapter. This announcement was a Global Popularity Poll which while cool was not what fans were hoping to see.

Chapter 430 did a great job at finishing off the My Hero Academia story, but it still left the door open for a potential revisit in the future. Whether it is with a new generation of heroes, or following our favorite cast all grown up, a sequel to My Hero Academia would be a lot of fun, however, we suggest tempering expectations that it ever happens.

The good news is that while the manga might be over there’s still more of the My Hero Academia anime to come. This means you’ll still have a chance to get your fix of hero action, and from the episodes we’ve seen in Season 7 so far the animation is truly doing justice to the best manga moments.

If you want to relive the My Hero Academia manga from start to finish it is available in its entirety on the Viz Media website, and all of the anime so far can be binged on Crunchyroll. There’s no better time to enjoy My Hero Academia than right now.

