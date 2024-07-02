oshi no ko opening
Image via Doga Kobo
Category:
Anime & Manga

Is Oshi No Ko On Crunchyroll? Answered

Image of Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 09:52 pm

With a successful manga run and an award-winning first season, Oshi no Ko has become one of the more popular anime series from 2023. With season 2 on the way, fans will want to know if the popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll will be able to provide the new episodes.

Recommended Videos

Does Crunchyroll Have Oshi No Ko?

oshi no ko
Image via Doga Kobo

While Crunchyroll has a vast library of anime spanning decades of content to look through, it unfortunately does not have Oshi no Ko on its website or app. Oshi no Ko is licensed by Sentai Filmworks, an American entertainment company that specializes in dubbing anime and other Asian media. Sentai Filmworks was recently acquired by AMC Networks which led to the removal of several anime licensed by Sentai Filmworks to be removed from Crunchyroll’s library. Other titles that were removed from Crunchyroll include Food Wars! seasons 1 and 2, No Game No Life, and Golden Time.

Where to Watch Oshi No Ko

Oshi no Ko may not be on Crunchyroll but it can be found on other streaming websites. All Sentai Filmworks anime have been moved to HIDIVE. This is a paid streaming service that costs either $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. You must have a subscription to watch Oshi no Ko. Another streaming service with the same subscription plan is The Roku Channel. This will have Oshi no Ko along with other Sentai Filmworks anime.

There are a couple of other locations where fans can watch Oshi no Ko. Another streaming service that has the anime is Hulu. Hulu is more expensive that Roku, having its monthly subscription cost $7.99 with ads and $17.99 add-free. The entire first season of Oshi no Ko can be bought on Amazon Prime for $2.99 an episode or $28.99 for the entire season.

Season 2 of Oshi no Ko is just around the corner so check out which song will be the new opening for the season.

Post Tag:
Oshi no Ko
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff has been a contributing writer for The Escapist since February 2023. Prior to that, they wrote at Gamepur. Jordan is an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.