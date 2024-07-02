Is Oshi No Ko On Crunchyroll? Answered

With a successful manga run and an award-winning first season, Oshi no Ko has become one of the more popular anime series from 2023. With season 2 on the way, fans will want to know if the popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll will be able to provide the new episodes.

Does Crunchyroll Have Oshi No Ko?

While Crunchyroll has a vast library of anime spanning decades of content to look through, it unfortunately does not have Oshi no Ko on its website or app. Oshi no Ko is licensed by Sentai Filmworks, an American entertainment company that specializes in dubbing anime and other Asian media. Sentai Filmworks was recently acquired by AMC Networks which led to the removal of several anime licensed by Sentai Filmworks to be removed from Crunchyroll’s library. Other titles that were removed from Crunchyroll include Food Wars! seasons 1 and 2, No Game No Life, and Golden Time.

Where to Watch Oshi No Ko

Oshi no Ko may not be on Crunchyroll but it can be found on other streaming websites. All Sentai Filmworks anime have been moved to HIDIVE. This is a paid streaming service that costs either $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. You must have a subscription to watch Oshi no Ko. Another streaming service with the same subscription plan is The Roku Channel. This will have Oshi no Ko along with other Sentai Filmworks anime.

There are a couple of other locations where fans can watch Oshi no Ko. Another streaming service that has the anime is Hulu. Hulu is more expensive that Roku, having its monthly subscription cost $7.99 with ads and $17.99 add-free. The entire first season of Oshi no Ko can be bought on Amazon Prime for $2.99 an episode or $28.99 for the entire season.

Season 2 of Oshi no Ko is just around the corner so check out which song will be the new opening for the season.

