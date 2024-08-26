Image Credit: Bethesda
Is Phoenix Wright in the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection?

Published: Aug 26, 2024 07:33 am

Ace Attorney Investigations is a spinoff of the Ace Attorney series, which follows the adventures of a rookie prosecutor. But is Phoenix Wright in the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection? Here’s the answer.

Does Phoenix Wright Appear in the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection?

Phoenix Wright does appear in the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, but it’s only a brief background cameo. Despite the history between the two, Miles Edgeworth does not interact with Phoenix Wright, and the game’s all the better for it.

It allows Miles to shine as his own character without being a foil for the spiky-haired prosecutor. The two games do share some characters with the other games in the series, but Phoenix Wright is not given any real screen time.

So, just where is Phoenix Wright in the new game? You won’t see him until you reach the third case in game one, The Kidnapped Turnabout. And, even then, you might just miss him.

That third case takes place at a theme park, which has a small boating lake. During that case, you’ll explore the area near the main gate, which includes a bridge over the lake. If you look in the background, you’ll see a boat with three figures: a blue-suited, spiky-haired man, a woman in a purple outfit, and a girl in a pink outfit.

The game doesn’t drop everything to point them out, but it’s pretty obvious that these are Phoenix Wright, his spirit medium sidekick, Maya Fey, and her cousin, Pearl Fey. The former two were introduced in the original Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney game, while Pearl popped up in the second game when Maya was accused of murder – again.

The answer, then, to whether Phoenix Wright is in the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is that he appears briefly in the background.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection releases on September 6.

