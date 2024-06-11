Is the Oshi no Ko Manga Ending?

Oshi no Ko continues to be more popular than ever, but recently manga fans were treated with some massive news. To help you get prepared for the inevitable conclusion of this hit series, here’s what you need to know.

Is Oshi no Ko Ending?

Screenshot via HIDIVE

Oshi no Ko is ending, however, there is no sign of how long it will take to conclude. It was announced in June 2024 that the Oshi no Ko manga would be entering its final arc, but as we’ve seen with other manga series, this could run for many months or potentially years.

There’s still a lot for the Oshi no Ko story to tie up before it ends, so we expect there’s still going to be plenty of chapters to enjoy in Weekly Young Jump throughout the rest of 2024. Furthermore, fans in the West will need to wait even longer to see the conclusion get its English publication from Yen Press.

The silver lining to Oshi no Ko’s manga entering its final arc is that even when it is done there will still be more to enjoy as the anime catches up and brings this story to screen. Oshi no Ko’s anime continues to be one of the most popular there is today with a second season headed for screens later in 2024.

If you’d like to read the Oshi no Ko manga then you can check out the whole collection right now on MangaPlus. For anime fans, Oshi no Ko Season 2 is scheduled to arrive in early July with weekly episodes to follow. So you don’t miss out on any of the story here is a look at the release date for each of these episodes as they arrive.

Oshi no Ko Season 1 is now available on Disney Plus and HIDIVE is where Season 2 will be streaming when it arrives.

