Is There a Berserk Chapter 377 Release Date?

Still regarded as one of the most influential mangas of the last few decades, Berserk has been going without any new chapters for a while.So, have there been any updates on the potential release date for Chapter 377 of Berserk?

As of now, there’s no confirmed release date for Chapter 377 of Berserk. The series has been on hiatus starting from April 2024 and hasn’t returned since. The newest chapter was previously scheduled to be released in May, but some changes had to be made to the release schedule, pushing it back indefinitely. Chapter 376 was released on April 26th, so this would mark an almost four-month delay between both chapters.

However, according to Studio Gaga’s artist Drache_Doratan in their X (formerly Twitter) account, the manuscript for Berserk Chapter 377 is already done, so we shouldn’t be waiting much longer for the next chapter to drop. Info was given back in June, so there’s a chance fans will see a new chapter during Young Animal’s following issues. Nothing’s confirmed just yet, though.

The passing of author Kentaro Miura in 2021 was a huge shock, but the series went on under the hands of Kouji Mori, one of Miura’s closest friends. It also features art from Studio Gaga, founded by Miura himself and currently run by his apprentices.

Miura didn’t leave many notes regarding the ending of Berserk, but Mori has been writing the story based on many of the conversations he had with Miura back then. The reception has been quite positive with the few chapters we’ve received, but it seems that just like when Miura himself was writing, we’ll be getting some frequent hiatuss from time to time.

