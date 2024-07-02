Is There a McDonald’s Jujutsu Kaisen Happy Meal? Answered

It’s always fun when a collaboration hits your favorite fast-food restaurant, but Jujutsu Kaisen fans may be in for the shock of their lives. Is there a Jujutsu Kaisen McDonald’s Happy Meal on the way, or are our hopes and dreams about to be split down the middle?

Recommended Videos

The Jujutsu Kaisen/McDonalds Collaboration – Explained

Unfortunately for those of us hoping to add a Happy Meal Toy version of Gojo and Geto to our ever-expanding collection of Jujutsu Kaisen merchandise, you’re about to be disappointed. While there is a Jujutsu Kaisen McDonald’s collaboration on the way, it’s for a single sauce.

i'll show u what real jujutsu is. special grade garlic sauce drops 7.9 in the app pic.twitter.com/9bG2edIhrc — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 2, 2024 Tweet via @McDonalds on X (formerly known as Twitter)

It appears that we’ll be getting a special sauce – the Special Grade Garlic Sauce, instead of a Jujutsu Kaisen McDonald’s Happy Meal collaboration. That, first off, is good news – children don’t need to be exposed to Jujutsu Kaisen at such a young age. And while I wouldn’t complain about a Happy Meal option for adults, akin to the Travis Scott Meal that came out a few years back, there is a chance we could see something like this in the future.

Related: Where Can I Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Other Than Crunchyroll? Answered

So, while the basis of the McDonald’s/JJK collaboration is just a special sauce for the time being, it doesn’t mean the door is closed off fully. Depending on the success of this particular collaboration, and as long as it doesn’t go as mind-numbingly awful as the Rick & Morty Szechuan sauce debacle of 2017/2018, we may see more fun things like this happen in the future.

I’m already nervous to see how many TikToks we’re going to get of people going through the drive-through blasting SPECIALZ by KING GNU to a bunch of unexpecting folks working at the popular fast-food restaurant while I’m browsing eBay to try and get my hands on a couple of packets of the sauce myself because they’re bound to become a resellers dream. Don’t believe me? Check this out.

And that’s everything you need to know about the possibility of a Jujutsu Kaisen McDonald’s Happy Meal.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy