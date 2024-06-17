Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. This image is part of an article about how many episodes there are in Jujutsu Kaisen.
Category:
Anime & Manga

Where Can I Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Other Than Crunchyroll? Answered

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 07:11 am

Jujutsu Kaisen has had a successful run in both manga and anime over the past few years. With two seasons and a movie currently released by Studio MAPPA, is there a way to watch Jujutsu Kaisen other than through the streaming service Crunchyroll?

Recommended Videos

Where Else Can You Watch Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Yuta Okkotsu meets with the elders in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Screenshot via MAPPA

At the time of this writing, there are multiple different ways you can watch the Jujutsu Kaisen anime other than Crunchyroll. For example, if you have either Disney+ or Hulu, you have access to the first season of the show. Since Disney+ has been transferring the Hulu streaming library over to their service, you should be able to watch Jujutsu Kaisen if you have one or both of the services. However, only the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen (24 episodes) is available to watch when using either of these sites.

If you’re looking for slightly more Jujutsu Kaisen content, Netflix not only has the entire first season but the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie as well. Out of all the streaming services that aren’t Crunchyroll, Netflix has the most Jujutsu Kaisen content and is only missing the second season. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 consists of the Hidden Inventory arc and The Shibuya Incident arc and features some of the most stunning animation the series has to offer. However, the only place where that season is currently available is Crunchyroll.

Related: What Chapter Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 End On?

Another way of possibly streaming all the seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen along with the film is to get the Crunchyroll add-on available on Amazon Prime Video. This upgrade to Prime Video gives users access to the Crunchyroll library along with the rest of their Amazon content. If you’re the patient type, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will eventually be available for digital purchase, just like the first season is currently available for purchase for $14.99 on iTunes.

And that’s how you can watch Jujutsu Kaisen other than on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
jujutsu kaisen
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.
twitter