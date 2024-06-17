Where Can I Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Other Than Crunchyroll? Answered

Jujutsu Kaisen has had a successful run in both manga and anime over the past few years. With two seasons and a movie currently released by Studio MAPPA, is there a way to watch Jujutsu Kaisen other than through the streaming service Crunchyroll?

Where Else Can You Watch Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Screenshot via MAPPA

At the time of this writing, there are multiple different ways you can watch the Jujutsu Kaisen anime other than Crunchyroll. For example, if you have either Disney+ or Hulu, you have access to the first season of the show. Since Disney+ has been transferring the Hulu streaming library over to their service, you should be able to watch Jujutsu Kaisen if you have one or both of the services. However, only the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen (24 episodes) is available to watch when using either of these sites.

If you’re looking for slightly more Jujutsu Kaisen content, Netflix not only has the entire first season but the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie as well. Out of all the streaming services that aren’t Crunchyroll, Netflix has the most Jujutsu Kaisen content and is only missing the second season. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 consists of the Hidden Inventory arc and The Shibuya Incident arc and features some of the most stunning animation the series has to offer. However, the only place where that season is currently available is Crunchyroll.

Another way of possibly streaming all the seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen along with the film is to get the Crunchyroll add-on available on Amazon Prime Video. This upgrade to Prime Video gives users access to the Crunchyroll library along with the rest of their Amazon content. If you’re the patient type, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will eventually be available for digital purchase, just like the first season is currently available for purchase for $14.99 on iTunes.

And that’s how you can watch Jujutsu Kaisen other than on Crunchyroll.

