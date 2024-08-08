Is There a Rising Impact Season 3 Release Date?

The second season of Netflix’s golf anime Rising Impact was just released on the platform, and while it’s still a bit early to talk about it, do we know if Season 3 will be happening, or if it even has a release date already?

When Is The Rising Impact Season 3 Coming Out?

As this article is being written, there has been no confirmation of a possible Season 3 for Rising Impact. The anime tells the story of Gawain Nanaumi, a boy who loves baseball but discovers his immense talent for golf. He leaves his secluded home to start living in Tokyo, where he can finally learn more about the sport and become a masterclass golfer. The original manga ran from 1998 to 2002, and was the debut title by Nakaba Suzuki, mostly known for having also written The Seven Deadly Sins years later.

Both seasons of Rising Impact were released on Netflix with all of their episodes out at once, and assuming the service would still keep the streaming rights of the series, it can be assumed that the same would also happen to a third season. However, no news about it has surfaced just yet, as Season 2 has just arrived. As the story is still not over, it’s very likely that Netflix could announce another cour in the future, but it’ll take a bit longer for that to happen.

However, it’ll still depend on whether Netflix considers the show worth renewing or not. But seeing as it was already well-received enough to get a second season, it has a good chance of happening. We can expect a possible season 3 of Rising Impact to feature 12 episodes, just like its predecessors. As for the story, it’ll likely continue the story of the original manga without many creative liberties, as has been the case with the previous episodes so far.

