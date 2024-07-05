Rising Impact Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and More

Best-selling manga creator Nakaba Suzuki’s first long-running series, Rising Impact, received an anime adaptation on Netflix in June 2024. Ending the season with a tease for bigger things to come, here’s everything fans need to know about Rising Impact Season 2, including the release date and cast.

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long for Rising Impact Season 2, with the season scheduled for release on August 6, 2024. This is less than two months after the inaugural season launched on Netflix, with all twelve episodes released simultaneously rather than in a weekly release format. The expectation is that this all-at-once release schedule will continue with Rising Impact Season 2, though this has not currently been confirmed and neither has Season 2’s episode count.

As with the first season, Rising Impact‘s second season will premiere on Netflix, the streaming home of Suzuki’s other enormously successful anime adaptation, The Seven Deadly Sins. There currently are no announced plans for Rising Impact’s future beyond Season 2.

Where Can I Watch the Rising Impact Season 2 Trailer?

At the time of this writing, Netflix hasn’t released the full trailer for Season 2 online just yet. The trailer for the first season can be found on Netflix’s official anime YouTube channel. As the season premiere date for Rising Impact‘s sophmore outing approaches, the series will likely release some sort of trailer for the upcoming season.

Rising Impact Season 1 ended with young golfing prodigy Gawain Nanaumi and his fellow golfer Lancelot Norman preparing to travel to the United Kingdom as the ultimate test of their golfing skills. The second season is sure to up the ante as Gawain and Lancelot face formidable competitors as they embark on their latest journey.

Who Is in the Cast for Rising Impact Season 2?

The Japanese and English voice casts from Rising Impact Season 1 are expected to return for the second season. Given the nature of the story, new characters are slated to debut in Season 2, though the voice actors for these anticipated characters have not yet been announced. Here are the major characters and actors in Rising Impact from both the Japanese and English-language dubs:

Gawain Nanaumi is played by Misaki Kuno and Debi Derryberry

Lancelot Norman is played by Yumiri Hanamori and Kieran Regan

Kiria Nishino is played by Yō Taichi and Abby Trott

Kurumi Nishino is played by Atsumi Tanezaki and Colleen O’Shaughnessey

Yumiko Koizumi is played by Kaede Hondo and Julie Nathanson

Liebel Ringvald is played by Yūto Uemura and Chris Hackney

Platalissa Bonaire is played by Yumi Uchiyama and Erin Yvette

Wanglian Li is played by Eiji Takamoto and Michael Yurchak

Riser Hopkins is played by Shunsuke Takeuchi and Nicolas Roye

Kai Todoin is played by Katsuyuki Konishi and Kyle McCarley

And that’s everything to know about Rising Impact Season 2, including the release date, cast, and more.

