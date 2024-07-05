Rising Impact Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

After its big debut in June 2024, the sports anime series Rising Impact is set to return for its second season later this summer. Based on the manga series by Nakaba Suzuki, here’s when fans can expect to see the release of Rising Impact Season 2.

Recommended Videos

Rising Impact Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 6, 2024. As with its first season, all episodes in Rising Impact Season 2 are expected to release simultaneously rather than in a weekly release schedule. It is currently unclear if the second season will have as many episodes as the inaugural season, which ran for twelve episodes, though this is the expectation at this time.

Rising Impact follows elementary school student Gawain Nanaumi, who is discovered to be an impressive golf prodigy and trained to become a masterclass professional golfer. In keeping with the Arthurian origins of Gawain’s name, he is joined by fellow golfer Lancelot Norman for much of the series as Gawain continues to hone his golfing skills at Camelot Academy. Season 1 ended with the tease that Gawain and Lancelot would both travel together to England for the ultimate test of their golfing aptitude against some of the best golfers in the world.

Suzuki’s Rising Impact manga series ran for 17 volumes from 1998 to 2002 and, interestingly, has yet to receive an official English-language translated publication in North America over 20 years since its launch. Hopefully, with a resurgent interest in the property through the anime series, the manga will receive translated distribution in North America. After the conclusion of the Rising Impact manga, Suzuki would go on to create The Seven Deadly Sins, which went on to become one of the best-selling manga series of all time and be adapted into its own popular anime series.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Rising Impact Season 2.

Rising Impact is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy