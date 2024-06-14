Is there a Tomodachi Game Chapter 126 release date? For fans of the manga who’ve already been waiting a full week since the last chapter’s release, this is an important question. We’ve got some answers for you and an explanation about the series in case you wandered in here lost.

When Will Tomodachi Game Chapter 126 Release?

The release date for Tomodachi Game Chapter 126 should be July 8th. Chapters of this manga are usually released between the 6th and the 8th, and this time around, it’s the latter. The manga only releases once a month, which always makes us feel a little itchy in the interim, but hey, at least we’re already one week closer to the new chapter.

It’s also worth noting that we’re nearing the end of the manga. Back in May, it was announced that the manga would end with the 26th volume of the manga, which means we’ve only got a couple of chapters left. If you’re a long-term fan of the series, then this might be a little bit melancholic, but if you’re only now thinking about picking it up, then now’s an excellent time to get into it because you’ll have an end goal in sight.

What Is Tomodachi Game?

Tomodachi Game is an intense manga that follows some high school students who get dragged into some twisted games to find out more about their friendship and humanity as a whole. The five that initially get kidnapped have to try and survive through not only the Tomodachi Game itself but also through their own feelings and thoughts.

It’s a more psychological thriller than a lot of anime out there, and despite its premise, it also has a lot of touching moments between the characters. The anime series covered part of what goes on in the manga, with its 12th episode airing back in June 2022. It got fairly good reviews, so we’d be surprised if it doesn’t come back at some point, but that might also take another year or so before it’s actually released.

If you don’t want to just read the manga and are wondering where in the manga to kick things off after the anime, then you’ll want to start on Chapter 25. The anime basically covers everything up until then, so you’ll be good to enjoy the manga at your leisure from there.

And that’s whether Tomodachi Game Chapter 26 has a release date.

Tomodachi Game is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

