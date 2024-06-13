Lookism Chapter 507 Release Date Confirmed

There may be over 500 chapters of Lookism, but the South Korean webtoon isn’t running out of stories to tell. But readers to make sure they have all the information they need to follow the series properly. So, here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 507.

Recommended Videos

When Will Lookism Chapter 507 Release?

With Chapter 506 of Lookism set to release on Friday, June 14, 2024, it’s easy to figure out when the next batch of pages will drop. The series follows a weekly schedule, Chapter 507 will arrive on Friday, June 21. It will be available on various platforms, but it’s important to note that its arrival time will differ based on time zones.

Related: Where to Read the Gachiakuta Manga Online

Will the Lookism Anime Return?

Anyone who follows a series this long probably wants to see all of its stories adapted on the small screen. Thankfully, Lookism does have an anime, with its eight-episode first season streaming on Netflix. The only issue is that the series started airing in December 2022, and there has been no news about a follow-up since.

It’s possible that Studio Mir and Netflix are just waiting for Lookism to find a second wind on the streaming platform before putting in an order for more. However, it’s not a bad idea for fans of the series to give the anime another watch, especially if they hope to see Park Hyung Seok’s more recent adventures get adapted. Recommending it to a friend or two will also go a long way and help Lookism avoid the fate of so many canceled Netflix series.

Related: Dreaming Freedom Chapter 145 Release Date Confirmed

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 507. If you’re interested in more manhwa content, here’s where to read the Leviathan series.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy