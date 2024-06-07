Lookism Chapter 506 Release Date Confirmed

Things are getting intense in the South Korean webtoon Lookism. However, all the action means plenty of cliffhangers, so readers are left on the edge of their seats until the next batch of pages comes out. Well, here’s the confirmed release date of Chapter 506 of Lookism.

Chapter 505 of Lookism arrived on June 7, 2024, and with the series maintaining a weekly release schedule, 506 will be coming one week later, on June 14. Times will vary depending on the time zone, but readers all across the world will have access to the new chapter by the end of the day.

Where to Watch the Lookism Anime

Kicking off all the way back in 2014, Lookism follows the adventures of Park Hyung Seok, who switches between two bodies as deals with being an outcast at school. The series became so popular that Studio Mir took it upon itself to adapt the series into an anime. Lookism‘s first season released globally in December 2022 on Netflix, where it still resides.

However, the anime only has one eight-episode season, meaning there is a lot of content that’s yet to be adapted. As it stands, a second season is not in the works, but that could change, as it has for plenty of Netflix series. All the fans on the webtoon heading to Netflix and giving the anime another go would probably go a long way. That’s probably the only way fans will see the action from Chapter 505 be adapted on the small screen.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 506. If you’re interested in more manhwa content, here’s where to read the Leviathan series.

