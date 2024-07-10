Elden Ring, an anime version of an in-game boss.
Is There An Elden Ring Anime Release Date? Answered

Published: Jul 10, 2024

There’s an Elden Ring anime in the works, not an official one, but it’s looking pretty awesome. But how long will we have to wait for it? And is there an Elden Ring anime release date?

Here’s When the Elden Ring Anime Is Released

The Elden Ring anime is coming some time this fall, from Steins Alter Productions. It’s an entirely fan-based effort, put together by multiple participants, and it aims to tell the story of Elden Ring in five minutes. That seems like a ridiculously tall order, given how lore-heavy the game is.

But Steins Alter is going to give it a try, and the trailer, which you can watch below, looks absolutely fantastic. It goes for a full-on realistic look, and nails the appearance of the game’s characters, or, at least, the bosses.

It’s so fantastic that you could even swap out the in-game cutscenes for slices of the animation and it’d still work. We get a look at amazing figures like Miquella’s stolen body in Mogh’s lair. It’s clear that a lot of effort has gone into it and, this fall, we’ll get to see the anime in all its glory.

That’s the theory, though since this is a fan effort, life could always get in the way. However, if you want to help ensure this makes its target date, you can contribute to the Steins Alter Productions Patreon, which you can find here.

The lowest tier is $2 a month and the top tier, $12.99 gives you access to animatics and so on so you could end up getting another peek at the animation before it’s released. I’ve got my fingers crossed that FromSoftware gives this their official approval but given the legal issues involved, it’s kind of unlikely.

Elden Ring is available to play now.

