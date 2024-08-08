Is There an English dub for Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season?

Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season is one of the most highly anticipated anime of 2024, and it’s finally here. If you’ve been holding off watching in hopes of an English dub, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Does Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season Have an English Dub?

Image via Crunchyroll

There is no English dub for Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season, and it isn’t likely that one will be released. That might be disappointing news for some fans, but it shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Aniplex has never chosen to dub any of the Monogatari series, so it’s unlikely that Off & Monster Season would be the first. Fortunately, there are English subs for the show so fans in the West can still enjoy it just like those in Japan.

It’s a mystery why there is no Monogatari dub, but the leading theory is that the dialogue is simply too tough to translate. In fact, some think that the subtitles even miss some of the wordplay in the Japanese dialogue, so a dub simply wouldn’t capture the magic in the same way. Strangely there have been Monogatari dubs in other languages, just not English.

Of course, you can never count out the voices of fans, so if there are enough people demanding a dub then perhaps it could happen. That being the case, right now there’s no indication a dub is on the way as the series was not on Crunchyroll’s schedule of upcoming English series.

Should an English dub be made available for Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season then this article will be updated to keep you in the loop, but for now fans will have to stick with subs.

You can stream Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season on Crunchyroll now. Also available on the service is the previous series in the franchise, so now’s the perfect time to do a full binge.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy