Iseop’s Romance Chapter 38 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Iseop’s Romance chapter 38 release date? If you’re a fan of the popular romance webtoon then you’ll want to know, especially after all the drama of chapter 37, with Kang meeting Iseop’s mother, and then being called to the big boss’ office.

Iseop’s Romance chapter 38 will be released on June 22. The webtoon releases once a week, and the most recent chapter prior to that came out on June 15. The timing is a little bit funky based on where you read it and what timezone you’re in, but the baseline is the 22. It’s hard to say what’s going to happen in the chapter though.

What Happens In Iseop’s Romance Chapter 37

Chapter 37 of Iseop’s Romance had Kang and Iseop returning from a trip, and Kang second-guessing herself about what was going on. Things evened out quickly once Iseop complimented her eyes, and that particular issue seems to be done away with for now, but it was one of three big problems in the chapter. The second problem was that Iseop’s mother came to visit.

Iseop’s mother gets very upset because her other son is getting married to someone with no standing, someone a lot like Kang. While it’s not addressed much in the chapter, this clearly puts Kang in an uncomfortable situation, and while Iseop does his best to fight for love, that’s clearly not what this is all about. It’s clear that his mother values the, well, value of a relationship more than the actual relationship. This is the cutthroat world of business, and that means that you need to marry someone with status, power, and someone who can benefit you, not for something silly like your feelings.

Just as this is all happening, Iseop’s mother turns to Kang and apologises for doing all of this in front of her, and state she should let her go and see President Tae, the head of the family and the company. Kang heads off and reels off lots of important stats and figures about things, but the President cuts in and says that he already trusts her, and also that that’s not why he’s called her there.

It’s quite possible that both parents already know about Iseop and Kang, but it’s also possible that only the father knows and is probing into things to get a better grasp of the situation. We’ll find out this week.

