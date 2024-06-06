Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 262 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 262. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 is set to arrive on June 9 but as usual, fans can’t wait to find out what has happened. Leaks have begun exploding all over the internet and here’s a look at what they tease.

What Happened in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262

According to leaks circulating social media, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 kicks off where the last ended as Yuta inside of Gojo’s body prepares to battle domains against Sukuna. Yuta uses the same strategy as Gojo did condensing his domain Unlimited Void into a small circular area.

Gojo discovered that shrinking his domain allowed him to withstand Malevolent Shrine for around three minutes. To counter this, the leaks say that Sukuna shrunk his own effective range which in turn rids Malevolent Shrine of its time limit. To prepare for the fight with Sukuna, Yuta did body-swap training with Gojo to increase the power of his barrier techniques.

The Battle Begins

Sukuna says that he wants to expand his domain and kill everyone, while Yuta’s plan is to damage the King of Curses enough to destroy Malevolent Shrine. Inside the domains, Sukuna and Yuta begin trading hand-to-hand blows and it’s clear that the King of Curses is getting the better of the two. Yuta is shocked that Sukuna is bypassing Infinity, but The King of Curses realizes he didn’t see anything that went on within the initial domain battle with Gojo.

The final page shows a fully manifested Rika crying while she is holding Yuta’s body followed by a close-up of his eyes which are completely closed.

Get Ready for a Break

As usual, it is possible for leaks to be incorrect, or for translations to be wrong so we suggest reading Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 when it officially arrives via Viz Media on June 9. If you haven’t yet caught up, the Viz Media website has all of the manga so far available to binge with a subscription, alongside the latest chapters completely for free.

According to leaks, there will be a two-week break before Chapter 263 arrives, so don’t expect any new leaks for a while.

