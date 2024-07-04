Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 264 Release Date & Time

After an extended break, Jujutsu Kaisen is finally coming back, and one of the next chapters will be number 264. Though it might be looking forward past 263, here’s exactly when you can expect to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 Release?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 is expected to be released on July 14 at 7 am PT, according to early leaks shared to social media alongside Chapter 263. When it does arrive it will be available to read for free via the Viz Media website and the Shonen Jump app.

Leakers do say that the previous chapter will officially be Chapter 262 Part 2, so if that winds up being the case, this will be Chapter 263 instead, and as such we will amend our coverage.

Regardless of the name, this next chapter arrives with no break week after mangaka Gege Akutami took time off of writing to take care of health issues. Fortunately, it looks like he is once again well and ready to bring more Jujutsu Kaisen content to fans.

If you need to catch up on the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapters before 264 gets here then you will be able to read 262 and 263 for free via Viz Media upon the release of 264. However, if you need to go back further to refresh your mind you’ll need a subscription to gain access to the whole library.

As usual, you can expect leaks for Chapter 264 of Jujutsu Kaisen in the days prior to its official release. If you’re looking to avoid spoilers then we suggest taking caution on social media from the Thursday before July 14.

It isn’t clear exactly what will go down in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 yet as the prior chapter isn’t even officially out yet, but we’d expect more of the battle with Sukuna to go down. This will likely continue to be the story’s main focus for the next few chapters, and that’s great news for fans since it has been nothing short of incredible.

You can read the back catalog of Jujutsu Kaisen right now through the Viz Media website.

