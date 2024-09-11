Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 270 Release Date & Time

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises currently in serialization, and 270 will be the second last chapter in the story. Naturally, many fans will want to read this on day one, and so that you can, here’s when it will be released.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 Release?

Chapter 270 of Jujutsu Kaisen will be released at 8 am PT on Sept. 22, 2024. This chapter will be available alongside 268 and 269 when it is published to read completely for free via the Viz Media website.

There will be few chapters in the entire Jujutsu Kaisen run as important as Chapter 270 since it is officially the series’ penultimate release. The final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will be Chapter 271, so expect 270 to be absolutely massive as the stage is set for the series’ conclusion.

As usual, you can expect leaks to surface days before the official release of Chapter 270, so if you are hoping to avoid being spoiled before it officially gets here then we suggest avoiding any trending Jujutsu Kaisen-related tags on social media from the Wednesday prior to Sept. 22. This is typically when leaks begin to surface.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga first began in 2018 and now six years later it will finally come to an end. Chapter 268 of Jujutsu Kaisen saw the conclusion of the manga’s final battle and left fans on a giant cliffhanger ahead of 269’s release which is currently set for Sept. 15.

Whether you’re a new fan or a returning diehard, there’s no better time to get into Jujutsu Kaisen than right now. You can binge through all of the manga so far on the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app with a subscription, and for those who prefer physical reading, volumes 1 through 22 are available now at all of your favorite bookstores.

