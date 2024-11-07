Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Friend Invitation Codes – Add Friends & Get Rewards

There’s a new gacha game on the market, and it takes players to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. And to celebrate its global launch, Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is offering a great promotion for new players. Here’s a list of Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Friend Invitation Codes.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Friend Invitation Codes

Image via Samzap

Running until 2025, the New Player Invitation Promo in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade allows players to invite people to the game and claim rewards. It’s not as simple as just putting in the code, though, as the game tracks the invitees’ progress and gives out more Cubes based on how far they progress.

Thankfully, the Phantom Parade community is already doing its best to share the wealth by posting release codes. Here’s a list of them and what server they belong to:

North America Friend Invitation Codes

TaSXXUJ3APDR

M5UGy3QvANEa

LBD2NoFnATC7

PqR8oJRhABDs

DCkHBW7gAWC8

XSJjxaurAHEG

jwTCRta4AWEU

4QcSAZZMACC3

Dvfrw65TAPFJ

2mDGpcsmARET

zLvdGdkzAUEg

Qhe6paF6APEf

CzUQEcKSAGCd

Rij2tnv5ATFi

1YA6NarmAKEP

Q4XTbVyUALD1

UrCP2uXeADDv

XxABNyNPAJCv

G7yxyV2XADFE

7DJs35nCAMEe

2iNDrUizZVEw

BqqWCZAJAQCg

tNtX1kKPAMEB

jBYGdx1TAEDh

GMYQRGG1AGCV

1GVxehCvADD6

7HjSyuGkADEN

Europe Friend Invitation Codes

RAx72CsKAEDz

gxyfvcHiAJEo

6Dzhfp4kAFFE

v2Ko9zqMAKFQ

JMQdHZvFALCj

w59tETTFALEU

8BpX3CPuADD6

iPJLkT4ZADDU

K282WDDQAKDr

isBNW6YQAGDe

5CRwCNoYADDT

vhSkg843ALFk

djA32W4SABEU

8rDxrgyUAGE6

4DghoH9SAFEG

ZMCTqcbNAGCwv

UsV19RU4AGEu

21irhrvxjby1m

cogvZMYkAFEA

57PaDxpPALEZ

23cQC4h5ALE9

RmSLVyxSALDr

2FtQGKXfAKDM

Southeast Asia Friend Invitation Codes

RiUYFiEMAJCh

vnppDNwUAEEG

21M1sbtvALFh

Wm7uKxDNALEB

7g733JSxAJFg

T3tQEdbNAHDb

Db15HoqFAKD5

tu3gianMAHEv

Hq5ceHvhAKEN

ybGXtBHNAHC4

x8ePNwEHACDq

9rGyveSgAKEw

VymXnLgXAFD2

8B82vy98ALGf

ucZcwcxQABEU

cZjP2oxxAKE3

VeKQs9v3ADEk

KuaoyK2RALEN

ubVSd6chAGER

PMtbVT2BADDH

Now, it’s important to remember that, despite adding someone on a game, it’s not a good idea to share personal information with them. All of the conversations you have should remain Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade-related. And if you don’t feel comfortable just adding a number without getting to know the person behind it, you can visit a subreddit like r/PhantomParadeJK to find friends who share the same goals as you.

You can also feel free to leave your Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Friend Invitation Code in the comments of this article, as there may be other players on the lookout for pals down there. That includes me, and my code is 42DHeWM1AJD4. Like a lot of games, Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is better with friends, and there’s a whole world of people ready to battle alongside you.

If you’re in the market for more information about Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade, you can check out The Escapist’s full coverage.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is available now on mobile devices.

