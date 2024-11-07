Forgot password
Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Friend Invitation Codes – Add Friends & Get Rewards

Published: Nov 7, 2024

There’s a new gacha game on the market, and it takes players to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. And to celebrate its global launch, Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is offering a great promotion for new players. Here’s a list of Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Friend Invitation Codes.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Friend Invitation Codes

Gojo Yuji Nobara Phantom Parade as part of an article about Friend Invitation Codes
Image via Samzap

Running until 2025, the New Player Invitation Promo in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade allows players to invite people to the game and claim rewards. It’s not as simple as just putting in the code, though, as the game tracks the invitees’ progress and gives out more Cubes based on how far they progress.

Thankfully, the Phantom Parade community is already doing its best to share the wealth by posting release codes. Here’s a list of them and what server they belong to:

North America Friend Invitation Codes

  • TaSXXUJ3APDR
  • M5UGy3QvANEa
  • LBD2NoFnATC7
  • PqR8oJRhABDs
  • DCkHBW7gAWC8 
  • XSJjxaurAHEG
  • jwTCRta4AWEU 
  • 4QcSAZZMACC3
  • Dvfrw65TAPFJ
  • 2mDGpcsmARET
  • zLvdGdkzAUEg 
  • Qhe6paF6APEf
  • CzUQEcKSAGCd 
  • Rij2tnv5ATFi 
  • 1YA6NarmAKEP
  • Q4XTbVyUALD1 
  • UrCP2uXeADDv
  • XxABNyNPAJCv
  • G7yxyV2XADFE
  • 7DJs35nCAMEe
  • 2iNDrUizZVEw
  • BqqWCZAJAQCg
  • tNtX1kKPAMEB
  • jBYGdx1TAEDh 
  • GMYQRGG1AGCV
  • 1GVxehCvADD6
  • 7HjSyuGkADEN

Europe Friend Invitation Codes

  • RAx72CsKAEDz
  • gxyfvcHiAJEo
  • 6Dzhfp4kAFFE 
  • v2Ko9zqMAKFQ
  • JMQdHZvFALCj
  • w59tETTFALEU
  • 8BpX3CPuADD6
  • iPJLkT4ZADDU
  • K282WDDQAKDr
  • w59tETTFALEU
  • isBNW6YQAGDe 
  • 5CRwCNoYADDT
  • vhSkg843ALFk
  • djA32W4SABEU 
  • 8rDxrgyUAGE6
  • 4DghoH9SAFEG
  • ZMCTqcbNAGCwv
  • UsV19RU4AGEu
  • 21irhrvxjby1m
  • cogvZMYkAFEA
  • 57PaDxpPALEZ 
  • 23cQC4h5ALE9
  • RmSLVyxSALDr
  • 2FtQGKXfAKDM

Southeast Asia Friend Invitation Codes

  • RiUYFiEMAJCh
  • vnppDNwUAEEG
  • 21M1sbtvALFh
  • Wm7uKxDNALEB
  • 7g733JSxAJFg
  • T3tQEdbNAHDb
  • Db15HoqFAKD5
  • tu3gianMAHEv
  • Hq5ceHvhAKEN
  • ybGXtBHNAHC4 
  • x8ePNwEHACDq
  • 9rGyveSgAKEw
  • x8ePNwEHACDq
  • VymXnLgXAFD2
  • 8B82vy98ALGf
  • ucZcwcxQABEU
  • cZjP2oxxAKE3
  • VeKQs9v3ADEk
  • KuaoyK2RALEN
  • ubVSd6chAGER 
  • PMtbVT2BADDH

Now, it’s important to remember that, despite adding someone on a game, it’s not a good idea to share personal information with them. All of the conversations you have should remain Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade-related. And if you don’t feel comfortable just adding a number without getting to know the person behind it, you can visit a subreddit like r/PhantomParadeJK to find friends who share the same goals as you.

You can also feel free to leave your Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Friend Invitation Code in the comments of this article, as there may be other players on the lookout for pals down there. That includes me, and my code is 42DHeWM1AJD4. Like a lot of games, Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is better with friends, and there’s a whole world of people ready to battle alongside you.

If you’re in the market for more information about Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade, you can check out The Escapist’s full coverage.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is available now on mobile devices.

