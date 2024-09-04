Kagurabachi Chapter 48 Release Date & Time

Kagurabachi is more popular than ever right now, and as new fans continue to be introduced to the series, you’ll want to know when new chapters are released. The next addition to this story will be Chapter 48 and here’s exactly when you can read it yourself.

When Does Kagurabachi Chapter 48 Release?

Kagurabachi Chapter 48 will be released on Sept. 8, 2024, at 8 am PT. You can read the chapter alongside chapters 46 and 47 for free on the Viz Media website and the Shonen Jump app. If you want to read the rest of the back catalog you must buy a subscription.

Chapter 48’s release means there’s no break week for Kagurabachi fans between chapters so the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc continues. This arc is the newest in the series and begins with the release of Chapter 45 “What Comes Next.”

Kagurabachi is released weekly via the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan alongside its digital release in the West. Given the way that these magazines are distributed to retailers in Japan, sometimes manga can leak, so be careful not to get spoiled on social media in the days ahead of Chapter 48’s arrival.

While there are several physical Kagurabachi volumes available in Japan, the West won’t get Volume 1 until Nov. 5, 2024. The good news is that pre-orders for the book are available now, so if you want to secure your copy and start your physical collection you can do that.

With Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia both ending in 2024, there’s no better time to dive into the new era of Shonen than right now, and Kagurabachi is one of the series leading this charge. You can binge through all 47 chapters of the series so far right now via Viz Media or the Shonen Jump app.

