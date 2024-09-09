Kagurabachi Chapter 49 Release Date Confirmed

Kagurabachi Chapter 49 is set to come out soon, and after the slower-paced and more dialogue-centric Chapter 48, fans should expect more sleek and well-drawn action. So, when can we expect Chapter 49 to be released?

When Does Kagurabachi Chapter 49 Come Out?

Kagurabachi Chapter 49 is currently scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 15, 2024. If you want to read the newest chapter the second it drops online, below you will find a list of time-zone-specific release dates so that you don’t miss it:

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

The series is available on the Shonen Jump app and Viz Media website, with the latest three chapters always available to read for free. That more or less gives you three weeks to read the newest chapter before a paid subscription is required. Viz Media offers a subscription plan for $2.99 a month so that you can access the entirety of Kagurabachi and other titles in their catalog.

What Happens in Kagurabachi Chapter 48?

The latest chapter featured Chihiro discussing his past, specifically his father, with Yoji Uruha. Chapter 48 was nowhere near as action-packed as previous chapters, but it was a necessary change of pace so that the inevitable action of Kagurabachi Chapter 49 could have much more emotional weight behind it.

Kagurabachi needed to develop Uruha and add more dimension to his character, making this past chapter necessary to add more context to the slowly growing cast. Nevertheless, fans can expect some cool train fights when the next chapter of Kagurabachi drops on September 15.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Kagurabachi Chapter 49.

