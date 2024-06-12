Kaiju No 8 Chapter 109 Release Date Confirmed

A long-awaited team-up has been teased at the end of the latest Kaiju No. 8 chapter, getting fans excited for what looks to be a final confrontation with No. 9. So, when can we expect Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109 to be released?

When Kaiju No 8 Chapter 109 Releases

Image via Crunchyroll/Toho

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109 will be released on June 21st, 2024, and will likely pick up where the previous chapter left off. In it, Kafka and Mina team up to take down Kaiju No. 9, who, at that point, was able to overpower them both when fighting them individually. Kafka, at first, was thought to have had the upper hand in the previous chapters, using a secret fighting technique taught to him by Vice Captain Hoshina. However, No. 9 eventually adapted, which led to Mina intervening to work with Kafka to defeat the monster once and for all.

In order to read the latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8, you can visit the Viz Media website or download the app to read the latest three chapters of the series, as well as many others in the Viz catalog, for free. There is also the option to purchase a membership at $2.99 a month to get access to all the chapters of Kaiju No. 8 in the event you need to catch up on the series before the conclusion of the intense battle with No. 9. It’s interesting to note that for the entirety of this series, No. 9 has served as the primary antagonist, and with the story seeming to suggest his time is coming to a close, along with Kafka finally standing by Mina’s side, it’s hard to tell if the series will end after this or move on to a new story arc.

So, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109’s release date is confirmed as June 21, 2024, and you’ll be able to read it for free online for a few weeks after its release.

