Kaiju No 8 Chapter 110 Release Date Confirmed

Kaiju No. 8 is taking its time to reach the climactic stage of what looks to be Kafka’s final battle with No. 9. Finally standing at his childhood friend Mina’s side, seeing the two work together in unison seems inevitable. So, when can we expect Chapter 110 of Kaiju No. 8 to be released?

Recommended Videos

When Kaiju No 8 Chapter 110 Releases

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The previous chapter stalled the battle by flashing back to Mina and Kafka’s childhoods, where they both come to the realization they aren’t exactly who they thought they’d be back then. Not everything has gone to plan on the road to the Defense Force, but Kafka and Mina at least want to fulfill the promise of standing at each other’s side. Chapter 109 was an unexpected reprieve from the battle against No. 9, as the pair come to terms with the fact that they need to keep moving forward despite past failures.

Related: Kaiju No. 8 Anime To Get Sequel After Huge First Season

Kaiju No. 9 has also been shown taking on a new form in the previous chapter, now having two heads instead of one. The villainous monster has taken on so many different forms since its debut as a scrawnier and more subtle antagonist at the beginning of the manga. The fight choreography in this big confrontation has been stellar in previous chapters, so fans can expect that Chapter 110 will feature a unique team-up between Kafka and Mina, two characters with completely different fighting styles. All that remains to be seen is what happens after the dust settles and if there are any other story arcs planned after this threat has been dealt with.

So, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110’s release date is confirmed as July 4, 2024, and you’ll be able to read it for free online for a few weeks after its release.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy