Kaiju No 8 Episode 11 Dub Release Date Confirmed

Kaiju No. 8 recently finished its first season run on Crunchyroll and X (formerly known as Twitter). However, one of its main selling points, that being the simultaneous release of the English dubbed version, has been delayed. Here’s when you can expected the dubbed version of episode 11 to be released.

When Will The Kaiju No 8 Episode 11 Dub Release?

The English dubbed version of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 will be available to watch on Friday, July 5, 2024, at 8:00 PM PT.

Despite its delayed release, the English dub of Kaiju No. 8 is something that fans of this version should be looking forward to. The cliffhanger for episode 10 was filled with emotional highs that were brought to life for North American audiences brilliantly by Katelyn Barr (who plays Mina Ashiro) and Nazeeh Tarsha (who plays Kafka/Kaiju No. 8). The dub release schedule had kept its promise (for the most part) of being released at the same time the original Japanese version of the episode came out, and it wasn’t until the final two episodes that the schedule was interrupted.

In most major anime releases, the English dub would start recording and be released a few episodes behind the original version, so waiting for an English release is nothing new to fans of seasonal anime releases. The fact that the English dub was able to be this consistent with its release was impressive. Hopefully, this model of release will be adapted in future anime releases for those who prefer English dubs.

Here is the release date and time for the Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 English dub in different regions:

PDT: Friday, July 5, 8:00 PM

EDT: Friday, July 5, 11:00 PM

UTC: Saturday, July 6, 3:00 AM

CEST: Saturday, July 6, 5:00 AM

BST: Saturday, July 6, 4:00 AM

AEST: Saturday, July 6, 1:00 PM

So, the release date for the Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 English dub is confirmed to be Friday, July 5, 2024, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.

