Kinnikuman and Terryman charge into battle
Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Episode 1 Release Date Confirmed

Sam Stone
Published: Jul 9, 2024 11:42 pm

The popular wrestling tournament anime Kinnikuman, based on the manga by the creative team Yudetamago, is back with Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc. Here is the release date for the premiere episode of the Kinnikuman revival series and where you can watch it.

When Does Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Episode 1 Come Out?

The first episode of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc aired in Japan on July 7, 2024 through television broadcast networks CBC and TBS as part of their Agaru Anime programming block. The series is licensed for international streaming through Netflix, who debuted the series premiere of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc on July 8. Just as episodes air in Japan, Netflix will add new episodes of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc weekly to its worldwide streaming platform as the revival series unfolds.

The original manga run of Kinnikuman was published from 1979 through 1987, with Yudetamago relaunching the main manga series in 2011. Enormously successful, Kinnikuman was adapted into anime series in 1983, 1988, 1991, 2002, and 2004. Both the manga and anime series have seen numerous sequels, spinoffs, and adaptations into anime movies and video games across Kinnikuman’s extensive and influential run. Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc was announced in 2023 as part of the 40th anniversary celebration for the original anime series.

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc is based on the 2011 manga relaunch, with the story set approximately eighteen months after the climactic wrestling tournament from the preceding series. As the rival wrestling factions reconvene to pledge themselves to an enduring peace, two new wrestling organizations, Perfect Large Numbers and Perfect Origin, surface to challenge the wrestlers to new tournaments to prove their might in the ring. The Perfect Origin Arc is the longest story arc in the history of the Kinnikuman manga to date, running for 208 chapters collected in 22 volumes.

