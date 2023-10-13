Lollipop Chainsaw RePop Will Be a Remaster Instead of a Remake

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, a revival of 2012’s cheerleader-based zombie slash-em-up, is set to be a remaster instead of the originally touted-remake.

Could this decision mean that we’re going to have to wait even longer for this silly, silly game to live again? It’s possible but while a delay was announced back in August, there’s no more news on that respect.

But (as spotted by VGC), designer Yoshimi Yasuda, of Dramagi Games, has confirmed that it’s definitely a remaster. That means that while it should be prettier than the original, it should play almost exactly the same way.

Suda 51 and James Gunn, both of whom were involved in the original game, aren’t involved in this new version, but there’s not exactly been a Twitter storm demanding Yusada and team reconsider. However, according to Yasuda, the change is “based on your requests.”

私たちは皆さんの要望を踏まえRePOPのゲームデザインをRemakeからRemasterに変更しました…!!!

We have changed the game design of RePOP from Remake to Remaster based on your requests! pic.twitter.com/IRcfQRXN6a — 安田善巳 Yoshimi Yasuda (@yasudaD5) October 13, 2023

The original Lollipop Chainsaw was a little divisive. Some loved its over the top shlock while others were less fond of its sub-par mechanics. In an earlier Escapist incarnation, we concluded, “..what are merely workable mechanics, and some overused humor can’t keep the experience afloat.”

The game is still on course for a 2024 release so we’ll get to see whether the people who wanted the remaster really want the remaster.