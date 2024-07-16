Lost in the Cloud Chapter 110 Release Date Confirmed

Many manhwas have an irregular release schedule, but fortunately, this isn’t the case for Lost in the Cloud, and Chapter 110 should be here in just a few more days. Here’s when you’ll be able to keep following Skylar, Cirrus and Chan-li’s complicated lives.

Recommended Videos

When Is Lost in the Cloud Chapter 110 Coming Out?

Lost in the Cloud Chapter 110 is expected to drop on July 19, 2024. Writer and illustrator Paskim has been doing a great job of keeping a regular weekly release schedule over the last few months, with rare exceptions when there’s a small delay, but it doesn’t seem to be the case with the upcoming chapter. New chapters have consistently dropped every Friday, so you can look forward to the next release as soon as the day comes.

The exact time when the chapter is dropping isn’t always accurate, though, as it could always happen a bit sooner or later than you expect. We’ve seen in the latest chapter that Chan-li was actively defending Cirrus from the others, sparking even more theories about their relationship’s true nature, so fans might have to wait a bit more before they can see what comes next.

Related: The Differences Between Manga & Manhwa, Explained

Where to Read Lost in the Cloud Chapter 110

The best place to dive into Lost in the Cloud is Lezhin Comics, which has various translations for the manhwa, including English, of course. The site usually lets you read a single chapter per week, with others requiring buying coins to enjoy. The cheapest pack goes for $4 USD and includes a total of 120 + 40 bonus Coins. However, you can also play minigames to earn free Coins and enjoy a few more chapters if you want.

Lost in the Cloud is currently in its third season, which is expected to be the series finale. It is currently unknown if Paskim is thinking about extending the series further or releasing new works later, but stay tuned to keep following any updates on their part.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lost in the Cloud Chapter 110.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy