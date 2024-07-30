Taeyu press Euihyun against a brick wall
Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 95 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jul 29, 2024

As one of the hottest BL manhwas around, Low Tide in Twilight has a strong fan base and the hype train’s still chugging along. Here’s when Low Tide in Twilight chapter 95 is set to release.

Table of contents

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 95 Come Out?

If all goes well, Low Tide in Twilight chapter 95 will be released on Aug. 2, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

I say if all goes well, as this series does go on frequent breaks. What makes it worse is that these breaks can come quite suddenly, making it difficult to predict just when a chapter will be released. At the time of writing, no breaks have been announced, so it should follow its weekly release schedule as per usual. If anything changes, however, we’ll update this section.

For now, I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the chapter will go live:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastAugust 2, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastAugust 2, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeAugust 2, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaAugust 3, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanAugust 3, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead.

In the previous chapter, things got a little scary as Taeju had gotten stabbed. Thankfully, Euihyun was able to protect him and keep the wound from being fatal. While Taeju insisted he was fine, Euihyun managed to drag him to the hospital to get some help.

And that’s when Low Tide in Twilight chapter 95 is set to be released. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more related content, including our take on the best manhwas to read if you can’t get enough of Low Tide in Twilight.

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
