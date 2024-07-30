Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 95 Release Date & Time Confirmed

As one of the hottest BL manhwas around, Low Tide in Twilight has a strong fan base and the hype train’s still chugging along. Here’s when Low Tide in Twilight chapter 95 is set to release.

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 95 Come Out?

If all goes well, Low Tide in Twilight chapter 95 will be released on Aug. 2, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

I say if all goes well, as this series does go on frequent breaks. What makes it worse is that these breaks can come quite suddenly, making it difficult to predict just when a chapter will be released. At the time of writing, no breaks have been announced, so it should follow its weekly release schedule as per usual. If anything changes, however, we’ll update this section.

For now, I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the chapter will go live:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast August 2, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast August 2, 8 a.m. PT Europe August 2, 5 p.m. CET Australia August 3, 1 a.m. AUST Japan August 3, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead.

In the previous chapter, things got a little scary as Taeju had gotten stabbed. Thankfully, Euihyun was able to protect him and keep the wound from being fatal. While Taeju insisted he was fine, Euihyun managed to drag him to the hospital to get some help.

And that’s when Low Tide in Twilight chapter 95 is set to be released. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more related content, including our take on the best manhwas to read if you can’t get enough of Low Tide in Twilight.

